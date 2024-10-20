Two migrant workers shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Ganderbal, security forces cordon off the area

Two non-local migrant workers were killed in a terror attack on Sunday in the Gagangeer area of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

The terrorists fired on a camp where laborers were staying while working on a tunnel construction project in the Gund area of Ganderbal district. Two workers were killed instantly, and two others were injured. Police and the army have surrounded the area to find the attackers. Further details are still coming in.

After the attack, security forces surrounded the area and started an operation to find the attackers. This incident follows the recent killing of a non-local laborer in Shopian just days ago.

The workers were part of the construction team of Z morh tunnel tunnel, which connects Gaganeer with Sonamarg in Central Kashmir Ganderbal district.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack on "unarmed innocent people" and expressed his condolences to their families.

"Very sad news of a dastardly and cowardly attack on non-local labourers at Gagangir in Sonamarg region. These people were working on a key infrastructure project in the area. 2 have been killed and 2-3 more have been injured in this militant attack. I strongly condemn this attack on unarmed innocent people and send my condolences to their loved ones," Abdullah posted on X.

Today's attack followed the killing of a migrant worker from Bihar in Shopian district on October 18. Locals discovered the worker's bullet-riddled body in the Waduna area of Zainapora in Shopian. The victim was identified as Ashok Chauhan, who had been living in the Sangam area of Anantnag, officials reported.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the killing of the non-local labourer, stating that the entire country is united against such "inhuman and reprehensible" acts.

"The killing of a labourer from Bihar by terrorists in Shopian, Kashmir is a very sad and cowardly criminal act. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family," Gandhi had said in a post in Hindi on Facebook.