'Two months ago, he went to work in a scrapyard in Pune but...': Mother of accused in Baba Siddique murder case speaks out

As the police investigate the high-profile murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, the families of the accused are in shock and disbelief. The mothers of the young men involved in the case expressed that they were largely unaware of their sons' recent activities.

Dharamraj Kashyap, one of the arrested suspects, is just 19 years old and comes from Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh. His mother, speaking to ANI from their home, expressed her disbelief over the allegations against him. She revealed that her son had left home two months ago to work in a scrapyard in Pune.

"Two months ago, he went to work in a scrapyard. He went to Pune. We have contacted only once since then," she told ANI. "I was not aware of what was happening in Mumbai."

The mother of another suspect who is currently on the run also shared her feelings, stating that she did not know about her son's activities in Mumbai.

"He went to Pune to work in a scrapyard. I knew only this. He came home during Holi, and after that, he did not return. He even stopped talking to me on the phone, so I cannot say anything about the incident," she said.

The grandmother of Gurmail Singh, the second suspect who was arrested, expressed feelings of betrayal.

"He was my grandson, but now he means nothing to me. He hasn't been in touch with us," she stated resolutely.

The suspects are accused of being involved in the murder of Baba Siddique, a prominent 66-year-old political figure in Mumbai who had close ties to Bollywood. Siddique was shot by three attackers on Saturday night outside his son MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra, Mumbai. He was taken to Lilavati Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His murder has shocked both political and celebrity circles, as he was well-known for his connections with stars like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

The police are exploring several possible motives for the murder, including business rivalries and conflicts related to a slum rehabilitation project.

Two of the three alleged attackers have been arrested, namely Kashyap and Singh, while the third suspect is still on the run. Additionally, authorities are investigating a social media post from someone claiming to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which purportedly took responsibility for the murder.

Baba Siddique's assassination is the first high-profile political killing in Mumbai in decades, bringing back memories of politically motivated murders from the 1990s.