Two names shortlisted for Delhi CM post, Atishi frontrunner, no deputy chief minister: Sources

The AAP has shortlisted two names for the chief minister's post, with Atishi as the frontrunner. There will be no deputy chief minister, sources told India Today. Kailash Gahlot, Transport & Environment Minister, was also in the reckoning but the consensus seemed to in favour of Atishi, sources said.

The next chief minister will not take oath today and the oath-taking ceremony will be held before the Assembly session commences, sources told India Today.

Atishi holds most portfolios in the Delhi government, and she was also picked by Kejriwal to unfurl the flag on August 15 as the chief minister was in jail in the excise policy case.

The announcement of the name of the next chief minister is likely at 12 pm.

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal will today resign as the Delhi Chief Minister. He held "one-on-one" meeting with party leaders during the Political Affairs Committee over the name of a new Delhi chief minister on Monday. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting was held at Kejriwal's official residence.

"During the meeting, he (Kejriwal) sought one-on-one feedback from each leader on his replacement. Tomorrow, the legislative party meeting is there and this discussion will go into the second round," Bharadwaj told reporters after the meeting.

Kejriwal, who on Sunday announced his decision to step down from the post of Delhi chief minister, took individual feedbacks by holding one to one meeting with the PAC members and ministers of the Delhi government during the meeting, Bharadwaj said.