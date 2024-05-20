Uber gets license from Delhi transport department to operate buses under the premium bus scheme

Ride-hailing service, Uber, has got a license from the Delhi Transport Department to operate buses under the premium bus scheme. It is the first aggregator to get a license under the Delhi Premium Bus scheme.

Uber Shuttle, a bus service tailored for daily commuting needs, was initially tested in Delhi-NCR and has been operational in Kolkata since last year. The service aims to provide tech-optimised mobility solutions using private bus fleets, addressing road congestion and reducing carbon emissions by encouraging shared rides.

Commuters will be able to pre-book seats up to a week in advance, track the live location and route of the bus, and view its expected time of arrival (ETA) – all through the Uber app.

Under the Delhi Premium Bus Scheme, private operators have been allowed to operate air-conditioned luxury public service vehicles having a seating capacity of not less than nine passengers, along with various facilities such as Wi-Fi, GPS, CCTV, panic buttons, and 2 2 reclining seats. Operators are required to maintain a fleet of at least 25 premium buses, to be made operational within 90 days of licence issuance.

Each shuttle vehicle will be able to accommodate between 19 to 50 passengers and will be operated by local fleet partners utilising Uber’s technology.

Speaking about the launch, an official from the Delhi Transport Department, said, “The Government of Delhi stays committed to improving public transport services and diversifying available transportation options to streamline commuting for Delhiites. We are pleased to extend an opportunity to Uber to utilise its global experience and technological prowess to contribute to an elevated commuting experience for the people of Delhi."

Amit Deshpande, Head - Uber Shuttle, India, said, “We are dedicated to building a business that caters to the mobility needs of every Indian, and buses are a pivotal addition to our existing product lineup. Following a successful pilot programme, where we witnessed significant demand for buses, we are thrilled to officially introduce the convenience of Uber rides to buses in Delhi. Aligned with Uber’s global sustainability objectives, Uber Shuttle will help put more people in one vehicle help ease traffic congestion and reduce carbon footprint. Through a new option for commuters and creating a new source of livelihood for drivers, we are confident that this initiative will prove to be a win-win for all.”