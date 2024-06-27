Uddhav steps up heat on Mahayuti ahead of Budget, demands immediate farm loan waiver

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday demanded from the Maharashtra government a complete waiver of farm loans and its implementation before assembly polls scheduled later this year. His demand comes just a day before the state government is scheduled to present its budget on Friday.

Thackeray termed the monsoon session, which commenced today, as the "send-off" session of the Mahayuti government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Mahayuti comprises BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

"There should be a complete waiver of farm loans immediately and this should be implemented before the state polls," Thackeray said. Taking a swipe at the Centre and the state government, Thackeray said these two dispensations are "leakages government", a reference to the NEET exam and reports of a water leak at the Ayodhya Ram temple.

The ruling Mahayuti and opposition MVA alliance are gearing up for the crucial assembly elections after the first round of showdown in the Lok Sabha elections.

While the MVA has declared that it will contest the elections together, there is buzz that some difference may emerge in the Mahayuti over seat-sharing.

Eknath Shinde's Sena wants 100 of 288 seats, while NCP has demanded 80-90 for assembly elections. Their demand leaves less than 100 seats for the BJP.



NCP's Amol Mitkari recently said that if each constituent adamantly insists on contesting 100 assembly seats, the parties will have to contest separately. "With only 288 assembly seats available, being offered only 55 seats would be unacceptable for the party," said Mitkari, who is an MLC and NCP spokesperson.

