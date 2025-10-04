UK PM Keir Starmer to visit India on Oct 8-9 for high-level talks on FTA, defence, and fintech innovation

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will travel to India from October 8 to 9 for his first official visit, aimed at deepening cooperation in trade, technology, defence, and security. The visit will coincide with the Global Fintech Fest 2025 in Mumbai, where Starmer and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral talks amid a shifting global economic landscape shaped by US policies.

Advertisement

The Ministry of External Affairs announced the visit on October 4, underscoring its significance for the India-UK relationship, particularly following Modi’s July trip to London that produced a landmark free trade agreement (FTA). The accord, currently in the ratification phase, is projected to take effect next year and expand bilateral trade by an estimated $35 billion. It will reduce tariffs on goods including textiles and whisky while opening new market channels for both economies.

The two leaders will also assess progress on implementing the Vision 2035 framework, which charts long-term collaboration in defence, technology, climate change, and migration. The Defence Industrial Roadmap — designed to promote joint development and production of military equipment — will be reviewed to strengthen strategic cooperation.

Advertisement

Security concerns remain a central issue. Starmer and Modi are expected to discuss India’s ongoing campaign against terrorism and the presence of pro-Khalistan groups in the UK. India has repeatedly urged London to curb extremist activities and expedite the return of fugitives facing charges in Indian courts. During his July visit, Modi warned that “forces with extremist ideology cannot be allowed to misuse democratic freedoms,” calling for accountability for groups undermining democratic systems.

The two sides are also expected to address the implications of US President Donald Trump’s trade and immigration policies, which have affected both economies. Officials see Starmer’s visit as an opportunity to align approaches to global economic shifts while advancing mutual goals in innovation, digital finance, and sustainable growth.

Advertisement

Starmer’s participation in the Global Fintech Fest underscores his government’s focus on leveraging technology partnerships to modernize financial systems and promote investment between the two nations. With the FTA nearing completion and strategic frameworks already in motion, the visit signals renewed momentum in India-UK ties poised to define the next phase of their partnership.