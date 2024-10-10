'Unable to have their own CM, resort to Operation Lotus': Atishi's sharp jibe on BJP post eviction from official home

The ongoing conflict between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the central government intensified Thursday, as Delhi Chief Minister Atishi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to seize her official residence. This comes in the wake of allegations regarding her eviction from the bungalow previously occupied by former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In a press conference with Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj at the Secretariat, Atishi contended that the BJP's actions exemplify a calculated effort to undermine the AAP-led government in Delhi. She referred to “Operation Lotus,” a term used by opposition parties to describe allegations that the BJP lures and bribes legislators in states where it has lost power.

“The BJP is concerned because they cannot defeat us in elections. When they fail to form a government, they resort to 'Operation Lotus' and even imprison leaders,” Atishi stated. “Unable to have their own chief minister, they now contemplate seizing the chief minister's residence. If this brings them peace, they are welcome to do so. We did not enter politics to reside in lavish cars and bungalows. If necessary, we will govern from the streets. The BJP can enjoy the bungalow; we live in people's hearts.”

The situation escalated earlier this week when AAP officials claimed that Atishi was evicted from her official residence just two days after moving in. The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) alleged that, under the direction of the BJP, the Lieutenant Governor had forcibly removed Atishi’s belongings from the premises.

In response, the office of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena asserted that Atishi's belongings were stored in the bungalow prior to its official allocation and that she had removed them herself, as reported by NDTV.

Atishi assumed the role of chief minister on September 21, following Kejriwal's resignation after he received bail in a case related to the liquor policy. Kejriwal indicated that he would reclaim his position if the party is re-elected in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls.