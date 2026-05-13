Under fire from allies, Vijay cancels astrologer Radhan Pandit’s OSD appointment

Amid criticism from alliance partners and rivals, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay revoked the appointment of his astrologer, Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel, as an officer on special duty (OSD) in the Chief Minister's office. The decision came a day after Vettrivel was elevated as an OSD in the Chief Minister's department, triggering a controversy in Tamil Nadu's political circles.

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Parties such as the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), the CPI (M), and the CPI, which extended support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, openly criticised the move. Their objections, along with criticism from rivals, put the appointment under sharp focus ahead of the floor test in the Assembly.

Ahead of the floor test, VCK MLA Vaani Arsu urged the government to focus on scientific and rational thinking and not to pay heed to things largely considered superstition. "Our government should give importance to scientific thinking and not astrology," he said.

The Left parties, CPIM and CPI, also echoed similar views. State secretary P Shanmugam said the government had a responsibility to promote scientific temper and rational thinking, and argued that appointing an astrologer to an official government role at public expense would only encourage superstition.

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CPI state secretary M Veerapandian raised similar concerns. The backlash also revived comparisons with former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's reported reliance on astrologers.

Premalatha Vijaykanth, leader of the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), also questioned Vijay and said he had set a wrong example to a vast section of people, especially the youth who largely voted in favour of the party.

"Astrologer Radhan Pandit has been appointed as OSD. I condemn this move on behalf of all Tamil Nadu people. If he is your guru, keep him in your personal capacity. The youth have voted for you. You have to explain what example you are setting for youngsters and the future. What is the message you are sending?" she said.

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Although the VCK and the Left parties did not revoke their support to the TVK government, their dissatisfaction created a ripple in the political arena, following which Vijay stepped back.

As criticism grew, Vijay had earlier indicated that the appointment of the astrologer might be cancelled. Right after the floor test, he said the appointment would be reconsidered, taking the grievances of several political parties into account. Soon after that declaration, Vettrivel's appointment was cancelled, bringing to an end a controversy that had drawn criticism from both supporting parties and rivals.