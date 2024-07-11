Underwater UAVs & more: DRDO awards 7 cutting-edge defence projects to start-ups and MSMEs

The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) awarded seven new projects to industries under the Technology Development Fund scheme for various requirements of the armed forces and aerospace & defence sectors. The move is aimed to boost government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat push.

These projects are awarded to MSMEs & start-ups in defence and aerospace domains, the government said in a press release.

The projects were awarded to:

The indigenous scenario and sensor simulation toolkit project involves development of an indigenous toolkit for simulator training of pilots in realistic scenarios. This will help in full mission planning and large force engagement. The project has been awarded to start-up, Oxygen 2 Innovation Pvt Ltd, Noida.

Pune-based Sagar Defence Engineering Pvt Ltd was awarded the underwater launched unmanned aerial vehicle project related to versatile marine battlefield accessories, which can be deployed in multiple combat roles. The objective is Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) and Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA).

IROV Technologies Pvt Ltd, a start-up in Kochi, will manufacture long-range remotely operated vehicles for detection & neutralisation of underwater objects while keeping the key assets away from the suspected operational area

Development of ice detection sensor for aircraft project aims to develop detecting icing condition inflight, caused by super cooled water droplets that freezes after their impact against the aircraft external surfaces and is utilised by the aircraft for turning on the aircraft anti-icing mechanism. It has been awarded to Craftlogic Labs Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru.

The radar signal processor with active antenna array simulator will enable deployment of multiple target system for test and evaluation of multiple short-range aerial weapon system. It serves as the basic building block for larger radar systems. The project has been sanctioned to Data Pattern (India) Limited, Chennai.

The development of Indian regional navigation satellite system-based timing acquisition & dissemination system project has been sanctioned to Bengaluru’s Accord Software & Systems Pvt Ltd. It aims to enable indigenisation of timing acquisition and dissemination system, use of Indian constellation for acquiring time & development of customised and flexible timing system as per range requirements.

Coimbatore-based start-up, Alohatech Private Limited, will develop graphene-based smart & e-textiles for multifunctional wearable applications project. It will develop a conductive yarn and fabric-making processes using graphene nanomaterials and conductive inks. The outcome will be advanced nanocomposite materials-based E-textiles utilising the inherent advantages for practical clothing applications.