‘Unjust and arbitrary’: AHPI demands Star Health restore cashless services at major hospitals

The Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI) has raised alarm over the suspension of cashless treatment services by Star Health Insurance at several prominent hospitals, calling the move arbitrary and harmful to patients. The organisation, along with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Hospital Board, has urged the insurer to restore services immediately and expedite pending empanelments.

Advertisement

AHPI said cashless services have been suddenly withdrawn from a list of major hospitals, forcing patients into out-of-pocket expenses and reimbursement claims. Among those affected are Care Hospitals (Ramnagar, Vizag), Manipal Hospital (Delhi and Gurugram), Max Hospitals (North India), Metro Hospital (Faridabad), Medanta (Lucknow), Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Hospital (New Delhi), Sarvodaya Hospital (Faridabad), and Yatharth Hospitals.

The suspension, AHPI noted, is creating “unnecessary hardship” and severely undermining patient trust in health insurance.

In addition to suspensions, Star Health has slowed or denied empanelment of several prominent hospitals, limiting policyholders’ options for cashless care. Hospitals facing empanelment delays include Care Health City (Vizag), Care Hospital (Malakpet, Hyderabad), Fortis Hospital (Manesar), Jupiter Hospital (Indore), Max Hospital (Dwarka), and Medanta (Noida).

Advertisement

“This dual policy of suspension and refusal to empanel is forcing families into the reimbursement route, which defeats the purpose of health insurance,” AHPI said in its statement.

AHPI’s stand against arbitrary action

Responding to a recent press release by the General Insurance Council (GIC), AHPI emphasised that its decision to highlight the issue was not arbitrary but a “necessary response” to Star Health’s unilateral withdrawal of services.

Dr Girdhar Gyani, Director General of AHPI, and Dr Abul Hasan, Chairman of the IMA Hospital Board, issued a joint statement after a meeting on September 14: “Patients buy health insurance with the clear expectation of receiving cashless treatment at quality hospitals. It is unjust for insurers to withhold this facility after collecting premiums, leaving families to scramble for funds at the time of hospitalization. Patients deserve seamless access, and hospitals deserve fair treatment as service providers.”

Advertisement

The two leaders stressed that Star Health must act urgently to restore trust and ensure patients are not penalised for their choice of hospital.

The Association of Healthcare Providers – India (AHPI) is an umbrella body representing over 15,000 hospitals across the country. It works to promote excellence in healthcare delivery and actively engages with policymakers on reforms, infrastructure, health insurance, and equitable access to care.