UP horror: 3 men die as Google Maps directs car off incomplete flyover

A tragic incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district where three people lost their lives after their car plunged into a deep gorge from an unfinished flyover.

The incident happened on Saturday when two men, Vivek and Amit and others, were traveling from Gurugram to Bareilly for a wedding. They were using Google Maps for directions which showed the fastest route to reach the distance through an incomplete flyover.

Their car went onto the unfinished bridge and plunged 50 feet into the shallow Ramganga River.

The tragedy came to light the next morning after locals discovered the wrecked car in the Ramganga River along with the bodies of the three deceased men. They promptly alerted the police, who arrived at the scene and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination.

"At 9:30 am today, a damaged car was found on the river Ramganga. Police were informed and arrived at the spot. When the police arrived, they saw a Wagon R, which was possibly hired as a taxi, on the river. The car went to the incomplete bridge and fell into a river from there," a police official stated.

"The bodies were found and taken for post-mortem. The identities of two people, Amit and Vivek, were confirmed. More details on the identity of the third one are being worked on," police added.

The victims' families held the authorities responsible for the tragedy, questioning why the bridge was left incomplete and why no barricades were placed to block access to the structure.

They demanded that an FIR be filed against the construction department for negligence.

“The officials must be held accountable for this negligence. Why was the bridge left incomplete, and why were there no safety measures in place?” a relative said. They demanded an investigation and urged filing an FIR against the construction department.

The incident has raised serious concerns about the accuracy of digital maps and the potential risks associated with relying solely on technology for navigation.