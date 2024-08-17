UPSC Recruitment: 45 vacancies in Joint Secretary, Director level posts under lateral entry. Details inside

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced 45 vacancies for lateral entry positions at the levels of Joint Secretary, Director, and Deputy Secretary. These positions are open for applications until September 17, 2024, and aim to bring in professionals with specialized expertise to enhance the effectiveness of government operations.

Related Articles

Among the advertised positions, 10 are for Joint Secretary roles, including key posts such as Joint Secretary (Digital Economy, FinTech, and Cyber Security) in the Finance Ministry, Joint Secretary (Policy and Plan) in the National Disaster Management Authority under the Ministry of Home Affairs, and Joint Secretary (Investment) in the Ministry of Finance. These roles are critical in shaping policies and strategies in their respective areas, requiring candidates with significant experience and knowledge.

The positions for Director and Deputy Secretaries include specialized roles in the Agriculture Ministry focusing on natural farming, organic farming, and water management. Additionally, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry is seeking experts for digital media, while the Heavy Industries Ministry is looking for professionals to lead advanced chemical cell (ACC) battery manufacturing for the automobile sector.

Eligibility for these roles is strictly defined. For the Joint Secretary positions, applicants must have a minimum of 15 years of relevant experience and be aged between 40 and 55 years. The gross salary for a lateral entry Joint Secretary is approximately Rs 2.32 lakh per month. Director candidates need at least 10 years of experience, with an age limit of 35 to 45 years, while Deputy Secretary candidates require a minimum of 7 years of experience, with an age range of 32 to 40 years.

The UPSC has specified that these posts are not open to current Central government employees. The lateral entry initiative targets professionals from diverse sectors, including the private sector, state governments, autonomous bodies, public sector undertakings, and international organizations, who can bring valuable expertise to the government system.