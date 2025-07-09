Business Today
US Air Force planes over Pakistan skies sparks alarm: 'God knows what they are...'

The images, first posted by X user @vikspeaks1, appear to show several US-registered military aircraft flying over Pakistan

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 9, 2025 2:20 PM IST
US Air Force planes over Pakistan skies sparks alarm: 'God knows what they are...'Screenshots claim US jets in Pakistan skies; experts link timing to new US–Pak relations (Representative image)

Flight-tracking screenshots circulating on X late Monday sparked a flurry of speculation about renewed military cooperation between Washington and Islamabad. The images, first posted by X user @vikspeaks1, appear to show several US-registered military aircraft flying over Pakistan.

“The American Airforce is doing overtime to supply Pakistan with only God knows what,” read @vikspeaks1, July 8 post.

The map displayed what looked like several C-17 US Air Force planes.

Retired Indian Air Force officer Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor amplified the screenshot,reposting the original post writing, “Pakistan is the deepest ally of United States, since its creation. Op Sindoor was like out-of-syllabus question and hence these extra help & coaching classes for next attempt from their ally.”

Neither the US Department of Defense nor Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has commented on the flight paths, leaving open whether the aircraft were routine logistics runs, overflight permissions, or something more.

Why the timing matters

After years of frosty ties, US-Pakistan relations have warmed noticeably. In June, several reports surfaced on Donald Trump's "effusive welcome" for Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, noting “a possible major reset" in bilateral ties.

Iran in the backdrop: Analysts say Washington wants Islamabad's help to monitor militant flows on Iran's eastern flank. “America needs Pak to keep a check on Iran,” one South Asia security scholar told India Today.

Trump’s public praise: Speaking last month, Trump claimed credit for brokering the May ceasefire along the India-Pakistan border and called Islamabad’s leadership “very strong,” adding: “They stopped that war. I’m very proud of them.”

CENTCOM’s counter-terror report card: On 11 June, CENTCOM chief Gen. Michael Kurilla told the US House Armed Services Committee that Pakistan has been a “phenomenal partner” in capturing ISIS-K militants, underscoring ongoing intelligence links.

Published on: Jul 9, 2025 2:20 PM IST
