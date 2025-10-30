'US-India story is over': Sushant Sareen says Trump ended it deliberately as tariffs on China lowered by 10%

Strategic affairs analyst Sushant Sareen took to social media on Thursday after US President Donald Trump announced that the tariffs on China have been lowered by 10 per cent. Sareen said in his post that the India-US story is now over, adding that Trump killed it deliberately and consciously.

The strategic affairs analyst said that Indians are so blinded by Trump's fake praises and superlatives that they are ignoring that there is no strategic relationship left. He also had the million-dollar 'move on' advice for Indians.

"What will it take for us to wake up to the fact that the US-India relationship is over? We are so taken in by Trump's fake praises and his superlatives that we are missing the fact that there is no strategic relationship left. We might still be able to rescue some part of the economic relationship. But that's the best-case scenario. Otherwise, if we think this relationship will be back to what it was a year ago, we are deluding ourselves. The US-India story is over. Trump has killed it, deliberately and consciously. Instead of lamenting over it, let's move on," Sareen wrote on X.

His take came after US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Busan. The meeting resulted in agreements aimed at easing trade tensions and ensuring the flow of rare earth minerals.

The outcome included a 10% reduction in US tariffs on Chinese goods, moving the rate from 57% to 47%. Trump emphasised, "a lot of decisions were made" and noted that "conclusions on very important things" are expected soon.

Trump commented, "I wouldn’t say everything was discussed," but focused on key outcomes such as cooperation on fentanyl, resumption of soybean purchases, and rare earth exports. "We agreed that President Xi will work very hard to stop fentanyl, soybean purchases will start immediately, and tariffs on China will be lowered from 57% to 47%."

On rare earths, Trump declared, "All the rare earth issue has been settled," and that there would be "no more roadblocks" to Chinese exports. This provides relief to US technology and defence firms worried about supply chain disruptions.

The meeting produced several key agreements, including resuming American soybean sales to China. Trump said, "Many very important points were agreed upon," and, "China will immediately start buying soybeans again. That’s a big win for our farmers."

Moreover, the two leaders outlined plans for reciprocal visits, with Trump stating that he will be visiting China in April.

"I’ll be going to China in April, and he’ll be coming here sometime after that, whether it’s in Florida, Palm Beach, or Washington, DC," he said. Trump shared that the topic of Taiwan "never came up" during their talks, an unusual omission given its frequent role in bilateral disputes.

Trump described the outcome as "Overall, on a scale from zero to ten, the meeting was a twelve," and stressed the importance of the relationship, calling Xi a "great leader." The rare earths agreement is set for one year, with Trump noting, "This was a one-year agreement that will be extended."