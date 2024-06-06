US National Security Adviser to visit India to discuss way ahead with Modi 3.0 govt

In an upcoming diplomatic move, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is set to visit India to engage with the newly elected government in New Delhi, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi gears up to be sworn in for a third consecutive term, as confirmed by The White House.

While the announcement of Jake Sullivan's visit has been made, the specific travel dates to India have not been disclosed yet. However, his visit is anticipated to coincide with Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony, which is likely to take place on Saturday evening, June 8.

The discussion surrounding Sullivan's visit transpired during a phone call between US President Joe Biden and Narendra Modi on Wednesday, where Biden extended his congratulations to Modi on his re-election victory.

In a statement released by The White House, it was mentioned, "President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India to congratulate him and the National Democratic Alliance on their historic victory in India’s general election."

Biden also commended the people of India for participating in the largest democratic exercise in human history, with nearly 650 million going to the polls to vote, the press brifeing outlined.

Both leaders emphasised their dedication to fortifying the US-India Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership and advancing their shared vision of a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, according to The White House statement.

"The two leaders emphasized their commitment to deepening the U.S.-India Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership and to advancing their shared vision of a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. The two leaders also discussed National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan’s upcoming travel to New Delhi to engage the new government on shared U.S.-India priorities, including the trusted, strategic technology partnership."

Joe Biden highlighted the strong "friendship" between the US and India during the call, a sentiment echoed by other senior administration members, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who also conveyed congratulatory messages.

In response to Biden's outreach, Narendra Modi expressed his delight in receiving the call from his "friend."