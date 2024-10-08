scorecardresearch
US urges interim govt. in Bangladesh to protect rights of minority communities

India has urged the interim Bangladesh government to ensure peaceful religious events for the Hindu community in the South Asian country.

Joe Biden meets Muhammad Yunus Joe Biden meets Muhammad Yunus

Washington, Oct 8 (PTI) The United States said it wants to see the rights of the minority communities protected in Bangladesh as Hindus celebrate their largest festival of Durga Puja.

The statement from the US comes in the wake of increasing attacks on the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh following the resignation of then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her escape to India in August.

“Of course, we want to see the rights of minorities protected in Bangladesh as also is true all around the world,” State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference.

Miller was responding to a question on the threat being posed to the Hindu community by some religious fundamentalists as they celebrate their largest festival, Durga Puja.

India has urged the interim Bangladesh government to ensure peaceful religious events for the Hindu community in the South Asian country.

More than 600 persons, including Hindus, were killed during violent protests in Bangladesh culminating in the ouster of Hasina-led Awami League government, according to a UN report.

Published on: Oct 08, 2024, 9:55 AM IST
