US Vice President JD Vance is set to arrive in India on Monday for his first official visit. He will be accompanied by his wife Usha and their three children. JD Vance, in his four-day trip, will be part of key meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as both the countries aim to strengthen bilateral ties.

The US Vice President, who departed from Rome’s Ciampino Airport, is expected to land in New Delhi at around 9:30 am. They will be officially received at the Palam Airbase at 10 am.

Security measures have been heightened across Delhi in anticipation of the high-level visit. JD Vance will be joined by senior officials from the Pentagon and the State Department for the four-day trip, which includes meetings and cultural engagements in Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra.

Vance will meet PM Modi on Monday evening to discuss finalising a bilateral trade agreement and deepening strategic and economic ties. Negotiations between New Delhi and Washington are ongoing to finalise a bilateral trade agreement that seeks to address issues such as tariffs and market access. These talks are seen as crucial in the backdrop of escalating trade tensions between the US and China, positioning India as a potential strategic ally.

Shortly after arriving in Delhi, the American Vice President will also visit the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple and a local handicrafts market. The family is staying at the ITC Maurya Sheraton.

On Tuesday, April 22, the Vances will travel to Jaipur to visit the historic Amer Fort and other cultural sites. Later in the day, the Vice President will address a gathering at the Rajasthan International Centre, which is expected to include diplomats, policy experts, and government officials.

The following day, they will travel to Agra to visit the Taj Mahal and Shilpgram, an open-air emporium of Indian handicrafts, before returning to Jaipur later that evening.