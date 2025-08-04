'US will go to any extent': Author's warning after Trump's top advisor accuses India of 'cheating on immigration'

Navroop Singh, author of The Great Reset and a lawyer, on Monday warned that grim consequences await India as a result of standing up to US President Donald Trump. Singh wrote in a post on X (previously Twitter) that the US will go to any extent to target India.

Singh also detailed the potential measures that Washington DC can take to target New Delhi.

"Be prepared for everything this United States will go to any extent to impose coercive measures like sanctions on companies importing Russian oil, restrictions on tech sharing like AI GPUs & semiconductor chips by US firms. Imposing quotas to stifle Indian manufacturing out. Even capital controls can't be ruled apart from subversive methods in India," Singh wrote.

He further said that just like the British East India Company did during colonisation, the US wants to convert India into a trade territory and impose its own terms to dent India's industrial growth.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief of Staff to President Trump Stephen Miller accused India of 'cheating' on immigration and slapping huge tariffs on American products.

“India portrays itself as being one of our closest friends in the world; but they don't accept our products, they impose massive tariffs on us, we also know they engage in a lot of cheating on immigration policy,” Miller said on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures.

Miller also accused India of "financing" the Ukraine war through its oil transactions with Russia. Miller stated, "President Trump, he wants a tremendous relationship with India and the prime minister."

India has strong relations with Russia, described by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal as a "steady and time-tested partnership." Jaiswal emphasised that "our bilateral relationships with various countries stand on their own merit."

Despite accusations, India continues its energy policy without an official directive to halt Russian oil purchases. Sources suggest crude oil purchases remain a commercial matter for both public and private companies.

Amid these tensions, India and the US are negotiating a trade deal. The Trump administration has imposed a 25% tariff on Indian exports, with possible further actions if Russia-related purchases persist.