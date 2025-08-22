USAID didn’t receive or provide funding for voter turnout in India: Embassy to Centre

The US Embassy has stated that USAID/India did not receive or provide funding of $21 million for voter turnout in India from fiscal years 2014 to 2024, nor has it implemented any voter turnout-related activities in the country. This information was shared by the Centre in a written response to a query from CPI(M) MP John Brittas in Rajya Sabha.

The government’s response addressed reports suggesting the use of USAID funds to increase voter turnout in Indian elections. Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said that on February 28, the Ministry of External Affairs requested the US Embassy in New Delhi to urgently provide details of expenditure on all USAID-assisted or funded projects in India over the last ten years, excluding those under seven Partnership Agreements with the Indian government.

MEA also sought a list of NGOs or implementing partners involved in these initiatives. On July 2, the US Embassy shared data covering USAID funding in India from 2014 to 2024, including details of implementing partners, objectives, and key accomplishments of each activity.

Singh further stated that the Embassy maintained USAID/India did not receive or provide the $21 million funding for voter turnout and had not implemented any related activities. On July 29, the US Embassy informed the MEA of plans to close all USAID operations by August 15, 2025.

On August 11, the US Embassy conveyed to the Department of Economic Affairs that all seven Partnership Agreements with the Indian government would end on August 15, 2025. Singh noted that while the review of USAID operations was ongoing in the US, the US Department of Government Efficiency announced on February 16, 2025, the cancellation of $486 million in USAID funding for Consortium for Elections and Political Process Strengthening projects worldwide, including the $21 million allocation for increasing voter turnout in India.

Effective July 1, USAID's operations officially ceased, with approximately 83 per cent of its programmes terminated and 94 per cent of its staff laid off. The State Department took over responsibility for the remaining 17 per cent of USAID's operations and foreign aid administration. The full closure of USAID is scheduled for completion by September 2, 2025.

Brittas also asked if the government had received details of expenditures on all USAID projects in India over the last three years, as sought through the US Embassy. Singh replied that a beneficiary-wise breakdown of USAID allocations for 2022, 2023, and 2024 was provided to the Ministry and placed at Annexure-A.

Brittas had raised a similar question related to USAID in Rajya Sabha in March this year.