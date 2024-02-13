'Use of force should be last resort': Punjab & Haryana High Court urges for amicable solution on farmers' protest

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday addressed the escalating farmers' protests at the borders of Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana. The court emphasized that any resolution to the ongoing situation should prioritize amicable solutions, with the use of force being considered only as a last resort.

This statement came during a hearing of two petitions related to the protests—one challenging the Haryana government's decision to seal borders, thereby preventing protesters from entering Delhi, and another highlighting the impact of the protests on the public due to blocked national highways.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Lapita Banerji, acknowledged the fundamental right to expression held by the protesters. However, they also recognized the state government's responsibility to protect its citizens and prevent disruptions to daily life.

The court urged all parties involved in the dispute to engage in dialogue and identify designated areas for peaceful protest.

"There has to be balance in the fundamental right to speech and expression. None of the rights are in isolation. The cautionary should be kept in mind and the issue should be resolved amicably. All parties in the present dispute should make efforts to sit down and solve the problem and the area should be identified by states to protest," the bench observed.

Farmers, primarily from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab, had called for a protest on February 13 to demand legislation guaranteeing Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their crops. On the morning of the protest, farmers began their journey towards the national capital from various villages, equipped with supplies for a prolonged demonstration.

In related news, a petition was filed before the same court on February 12, challenging the "obstructive actions" of the Central and State governments, including the sealing of the Haryana-Punjab border and the suspension of mobile internet services in several districts of Haryana.

The petitioner argued that these measures violated the constitutional right to assembly and peaceful protest, as well as the right to information and communication.

The farmers' demands center around the legal guarantee of MSP, which they see as essential for ensuring their financial viability. They also call for the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations and farm debt waivers.

The protests, referred to as Farmers Protest 2.0, represent a continuation of earlier demonstrations that had similarly focused on securing MSP for all crops.

Also Read: Massive traffic jams at Delhi borders due to farmers' protest; over 1-km-long vehicle queue reported