Massive traffic jams at Delhi borders due to farmers' protest; over 1-km-long vehicle queue reported

Delhi on Tuesday experienced severe traffic congestion due to farmers' protests. Over 200 farmer unions marched towards Delhi, causing massive jams at various borders, including the Gurugram border. The last round of discussions between the government and the farmers had ended without a resolution, prompting this large-scale mobilization.

The protests were organized to demand a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all crops, a complete waiver of farmer debts, pensions for farmers, the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, and the withdrawal of cases against farmers from previous protests in 2020.

Authorities implemented stringent security measures to manage the situation. Multi-layered barricading was enforced at key entry points such as Singhu, Ghazipur, and Shambhu borders, with concrete blocks, iron nails, and barbed wire to prevent the protesting farmers from entering the city.

Riot control vehicles, water cannons, and over 50 companies of police and paramilitary forces equipped with tear gas launchers, bulletproof vests, and advanced weaponry were stationed at strategic locations.

Despite these measures, huge traffic jams were reported, with a queue of vehicles stretching over 1 kilometer on the Delhi-Meerut highway at the Ghazipur border. The Delhi Police imposed prohibitory orders banning the entry of tractors, trucks, or other vehicles into the city for a month and advised commuters to avoid certain roads and seek alternative routes.

To prevent gatherings and demonstrations, the Haryana government has implemented restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC in 15 districts, prohibiting assemblies of five or more people and banning any form of protest or procession involving tractor trolleys.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have declared a march to Delhi on Tuesday, advocating for their demands, including a guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.

Speaking about the farmers' protest, Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda said, "The government is getting information that many people could try to pollute the atmosphere, I urge the farmers to stay careful of such elements."

