Using LPG? How 25-, 45-day booking limits and 30-day PNG exit rule could affect you

The government’s latest LPG price revision in July 2026 offers some relief to consumers, with rates cut for commercial 19 kg cylinders and 5 kg FTL packs across Indane, Bharat Gas and HP Gas. While businesses and households using smaller cylinders may feel the immediate benefit, the core refill and connection rules for LPG and PNG users remain unchanged, keeping the booking wait periods and switch-over requirements exactly as they were.

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25 and 45-day booking intervals

Despite the price cuts, 25-day and 45-day booking intervals for LPG refills remain in force. Urban customers are eligible to request a second refill 25 days after the first booking, while rural customers must wait 45 days, according to the revised scheduling framework introduced in March 2026. “According to a June 25 petroleum ministry release, the centre relaxed restrictions on non-domestic packed LPG and restored supplies to pre-crisis levels after the West Asia crisis.”

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Urban and rural classifications

The ministry clarified that major cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and other large urban centres fall under the 25-day rule, while villages, gram panchayats, tribal hamlets and other rural pockets are subject to the 45-day interval. The policy distinguishes peri-urban and rural belts around cities such as Lucknow, Jaipur and Patna as rural unless administratively classified otherwise.

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30-day LPG termination rule

A separate regulatory change, notified in late May under the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Amendment Order 2026, requires customers who receive a PNG (Piped Natural Gas) connection to terminate their LPG connection within 30 days. The centre has built in a restoration mechanism in which customers can obtain a transfer voucher on termination, allowing them to reinstate LPG service later if they move to a non-PNG area. “According to the petroleum ministry’s notification, the transfer voucher allows consumers to restore their LPG connection later if they shift to a non-PNG area.”

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Consumer guidance and next steps

Officials urged consumers to check with their local LPG distributors for booking timelines and to retain transfer vouchers when switching to PNG. Market analysts said the price cuts provide short-term relief; distinctions will remain crucial for service reliability. “Industry observers said distributor-level implementation would be crucial to the smooth rollout of the new rules.”