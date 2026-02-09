Uttar Pradesh presents first ever Economic Survey 2025-26, targets $1 trillion economy with investment-led growth

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday presented its Economic Survey 2025-26 in the state Assembly. The survey talks about an investment-led plan to make the state a $1 trillion economy in the coming years.

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presented the survey. This is the first time Uttar Pradesh has released an annual economic survey like the Centre does.

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The report gives details about the state’s economy, finances and major sectors.

According to the survey, Uttar Pradesh’s Gross State Domestic Product has grown at an average rate of 10.8 percent every year. The state economy increased from Rs 13.30 lakh crore in 2016-17 to Rs 30.25 lakh crore in 2024-25. It is expected to reach Rs 36 lakh crore in 2025-26.

The state has also received investment proposals worth over Rs 50 lakh crore, showing growing interest from Indian and foreign investors.

The government said its investment policy is based on the “Triple S” model — safety, stability and speed. This means better law and order, stable policies and faster approvals for projects. Digital platforms like Nivesh Mitra are being used for clearances. The survey said memorandums of understanding worth Rs 2.94 lakh crore were signed at the World Economic Forum 2026, showing better global confidence in Uttar Pradesh.

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Infrastructure is a major focus area. Uttar Pradesh is being developed as India’s expressway hub, with 22 expressways in different stages, including seven already running and three under construction. The state has the biggest rail network in the country and plans to have 24 airports, including five international airports. The Jewar International Greenfield Airport is expected to become a major cargo and logistics hub for north India.

The number of registered factories in the state has crossed 30,000, nearly double in the last few years. Industrial gross value added has grown by 25 percent, the highest among major states. Under the cluster plan, Lucknow is being developed as an AI hub, Kanpur as a drone manufacturing and testing centre, and Noida as an IT and electronics manufacturing hub.

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Agriculture and allied sectors remain important for the state’s growth plan under the “Developed Uttar Pradesh 2047” vision. The share of agriculture in the state economy rose from 24 percent in 2017-18 to 24.9 percent in 2024-25.

Uttar Pradesh is still India’s biggest foodgrain producer, with production of 737.4 lakh metric tonnes in 2024-25. Foodgrain production rose by 28.5 percent between 2017-18 and 2024-25, while productivity increased by 11.8 percent. The state’s share in India’s total foodgrain output rose from 18.1 percent to 20.6 percent.

Income from crops per hectare increased from Rs 0.98 lakh in 2017-18 to Rs 1.73 lakh in 2024-25. Paddy and wheat remain the main crops. The area under pulses and oilseeds has increased due to government schemes, MSP procurement and micro-irrigation.

The survey said farmers received large support through fertilisers, crop loans and PM Kisan payments to 3.12 crore farmers. The irrigated area increased from 2.16 crore hectares in 2017-18 to 2.76 crore hectares in 2024-25. Crop intensity rose to 193.7 percent.

The state is setting up seed parks in five agro-climatic zones. The first seed park in Lucknow will be built at a cost of Rs 266.70 crore. Uttar Pradesh is also growing as a food processing hub with around 65,000 units employing about 2.55 lakh people and over 15 food processing parks across districts.

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Animal husbandry and fisheries are helping rural incomes. Uttar Pradesh produces 15.66 percent of India’s milk, the highest among states. Fish production more than doubled between 2017-18 and 2024-25.

The health budget for 2025-26 has been increased to Rs 46,728.48 crore, which is 6.1 percent of the total state budget. The survey said higher government spending has reduced people’s health expenses. In 2024-25, 96.12 percent of deliveries in the state took place in hospitals. Non-hospital deliveries fell to 1.66 lakh. The survey also said children up to five years received full vaccination in 2024-25.

The survey said better law and order has helped attract investment. Crime rates have fallen due to action against gangs and mafia groups. The use of technology in policing, CCTV cameras and digital case systems has improved law enforcement. Women safety measures like women police beats, anti-Romeo squads and the Safe City project were also mentioned. Fast-track courts and e-courts have helped speed up justice.

The state budget has more than doubled in nine years and is now Rs 8.33 lakh crore for 2025-26. The state’s own tax income has increased 2.5 times to Rs 2.09 lakh crore. The debt-to-GSDP ratio is 28 percent, which is lower than the national average.

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Per capita income in Uttar Pradesh has doubled to Rs 1,09,844 in 2024-25 and is expected to reach Rs 1,20,000 in 2025-26. The state leads in Ayushman Bharat coverage with 5.46 crore cards and has the highest number of Jan Dhan accounts at 10.22 crore.

Uttar Pradesh ranked fourth in the Export Preparedness Index 2024 and first among landlocked states. It also topped national rankings in e-Prosecution and expanded PM Kisan direct transfers to over 3.12 crore beneficiaries.

The survey said clean energy and urban growth will drive future growth. Solar power’s share in installed capacity increased from 23 percent to 27 percent. The Lucknow State Capital Region and plans for 100 new townships aim to manage urban growth. The urban population is expected to reach 35.8 percent by 2046.

The Economic Survey says Uttar Pradesh is becoming a more attractive place for investment due to better infrastructure, stronger finances and growth in many sectors. The main challenge will be turning big investment promises into real projects, jobs and higher incomes.