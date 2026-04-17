Shares of this HDFC Group company jumped in Friday's trade, rising as much as 4.8% to touch the day’s high of Rs 2,792.65 apiece. The stock has been on run, rallying nearly 26% in the month of April so far.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd (HDFC AMC) announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026, on Thursday. Alongside the earnings, the company board recommended a final dividend of Rs 54 per share for a par value of Rs 5 each.

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Tracking the results, brokerage firm JM Financial maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3,200. The brokerage called it a ‘steady quarter’.

“HDFC AMC reported a steady operating performance. With equity/total QAAUM flat, the AMC reported 2% sequential decline in core revenue (impact of fewer days in the quarter), implying flat yields,” JM Financial said.

HDFC AMC share price targets

PL Capital also retained its ‘Buy’ call on HDFC AMC, setting a target price of Rs 3,000. However, the brokerage described the period as a ‘soft quarter’ with a miss on core income due to lower revenue.

“Management attributed this to lesser days in Q4FY26 (90 days) vs Q3FY26 (92 days). Company suggested that GST impact as per new TER directives may be 3-4 bps which could be passed to distributors,” PL Capital said.



HDFC AMC dividend history

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Prior to this Rs 54 dividend announcement, the company paid a final dividend of Rs 90 on June 6, 2025. Before that, an interim dividend of Rs 70 on June 18, 2024, a dividend of Rs 48 on June 9, 2023, and a payout of Rs 42 per share on June 9, 2022.