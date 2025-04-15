Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami honoured by Dr BR Ambedkar Mahamanch for implementing UCC

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was honoured by Dr BR Ambedkar Mahamanch for implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand. The event took place at BHEL Ground in Haridwar on the 135th birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the massive public turnout clearly indicates that people have shown trust in this bold decision. He stressed that the honour was for the ideology advocating justice and equality in Indian society.

In his address, CM Dhami described Baba Saheb as a visionary. He said Dr Ambedkar believed that true equality in society is not possible until every citizen of the country is granted equal rights. This belief inspired the UCC's inclusion in the Constitution. Dhami clarified that implementing the UCC is a major step towards social justice.

The Chief Minister clarified that the Uttarakhand government has not just implemented a law, but has taken a major step toward social justice and equality.

CM Dhami emphasised that Dr. Ambedkar's ideas were neglected for years and his ideas sidelined. Today's India, he noted, is moving towards realising Ambedkar's dreams. “This is a new India — one that not only respects its heritage but also sets new standards by making bold decisions,” he said.

The CM said that the crowd gathered in Haridwar is not just a gathering of people but a public voice trusting his decisions, and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his guidance.

CM Dhami also announced the construction of the Baba Saheb Samrasata Sthal in Haridwar that aims to educate future generations about the lives of social reformers and the Indian Constitution. Multipurpose buildings will also be constructed in areas with a dominant Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes population. Additionally, special awareness programs will be organised in schools and colleges through the Scheduled Caste Commission to inform the younger generation about welfare schemes and rights related to the Scheduled communities.