Uttarakhand rains: Chardham Yatra cancelled till Sept 5, CM Dhami says next 24-48 hours crucial

The Uttarakhand government has postponed the Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib Yatra till September 5, 2025, following continuous rainfall and widespread landslides in the state. The decision was announced by Uttarakhand Chief Minister’s Secretary and Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey.

Explaining the move, Garhwal Commissioner Pandey said heavy rains have led to multiple landslides and debris blocking roads across the state. “The government is working to clear the routes on priority, but in view of the safety and convenience of the passengers, it has been decided to postpone the Chardham and Hemkund Sahib Yatra till September 5,” he said, as reported by ANI.

Pandey also urged pilgrims and travellers not to set out on the routes for now and to follow the official advisories. “Passengers are requested to maintain patience and restraint and keep in touch with the administrative control room for updated information related to the journey,” he added.

Authorities have assured that all necessary steps are being taken to clean and monitor the affected areas. “The Yatras will be resumed after the weather becomes normal and the route is found to be completely safe,” Pandey said.

The decision comes as the Meteorological Department issued red and orange alerts for several districts. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the next 24–48 hours will be crucial. “Some of our districts are in red alert and some in orange alert… Our entire district administration, NDRF, SDRF, all departments are on alert… We are also monitoring the Nanak Sagar Dam. It is flowing 5 feet below the danger level,” he said.

The Chief Minister also assured that immediate relief efforts are underway. “We are providing assistance to those whose houses have been affected and relocating them to safer places. Camps have been set up to ensure basic needs are met. Efforts to open the blocked roads are underway,” Dhami said.

District-level officers have been asked to remain on round-the-clock alert. The CM, after a meeting with senior officials, noted that the state continues to face challenges due to excessive rainfall and warned that the coming days could be difficult.

He directed officials to take all necessary precautions to ensure public safety, with special vigilance on routes prone to landslides and precautionary measures in anticipation of waterlogging in the plains.