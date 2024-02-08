Uttarakhand: Violence erupts in Haldwani after 'illegal' madrasa razed, vehicles set on fire

Hours after an 'illegal' madrasa was brought down in Uttarakhand's Haldwani, violent clashes broke out as miscreants threw stones at police officers and set vehicles on fire, including a police car, India Today reported on Thursday. Because of the escalating situation, additional forces have been called to Haldwani. Also, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has called for a meeting with senior officials.

Earlier today, Haldwani's municipal corporation conducted the demolition of a madrasa believed to have been illegally constructed near the Banbhulpura police station. Reacting to this move, a group of individuals living nearby began pelting stones at the police officers, resulting in injuries to several officials. They vandalised several vehicles and set some of them on fire.

The mob also set a transformer on fire, resulting in a power outage in the area. Several journalists and administration officials were trapped inside the police station as a mob surrounded the Banbhulpura police station.

(Inputs by Rahul Singh Darmwal)