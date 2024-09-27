‘Very impressive’: Saif Ali Khan says Rahul Gandhi turned around people’s perception of him

Actor Saif Ali Khan, known for his performances in movies like Dil Chahta Hai, Hum Tum, Omkara, Race, and Adipurush, lauded senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for turning the people’s perception of him around. He also spoke about the kind of political leader he likes and supports.

“I think what Rahul Gandhi has done has also been very impressive because there was a point where people were disrespecting things he was saying and things he was doing…he has turned that around by working very hard in a very interesting way,” said Khan during the ‘From Mainstream to Maverick’ session at the India Today Conclave 2024 on Thursday.

He declined to elaborate on his own brand of politics but said that it makes him happy to see democracy alive and kicking in the country. “And beyond that I don’t want to get into who I support and what my politics is because I want to be apolitical in my outlook. I think the country has spoken quite clearly…I am happy about one thing that democracy is alive and thriving in India,” he said referring to the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 results that brought back the Modi government back to power for the third term, while also giving a leg up to the opposition INDIA bloc.

Speaking about the kind of politicians he endorses, Khan said, “I like a brave politician, an honest politician.”

Khan spoke on a list of topics, ranging from his family and kids, and acting as a career, to not living off his parents’ money, and the movie business in general.

He acknowledged that despite being Sharmila Tagore’s son and always wanting to be in the movie business, he took time to find his feet in the industry. “There was a time when I buckled down and said I really want to understand this job and wanted to become a better actor. It's the most wonderful profession, and I am still scratching the surface. It's something I hope I can keep doing and growing,” he said.

“It was never really an option to live off my parents' money. My father told me not to depend on financial inheritance. What he promised me was a good education, and he gave me that,” he said, referring to his father, former Indian cricket captain ​​Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Khan spoke about the Telugu film industry and said they are making fabulous films. Saif Ali Khan will be seen with Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in the upcoming Telugu film, Devara: Part 1. “On Devara sets, Koratala Siva said he would help me and cue me and I took it differently. I was offered a film in Tamil in Chennai, and then I got a film in Hyderabad. They are making amazing movies there which are very successful, and they shape them, mound them and treat their heroes amazingly,” he said.