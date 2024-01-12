Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024 sees MoUs inked for investments worth Rs 26.33 lakh cr for 41,299 projects

The tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024 witnessed signing of memoranda of understanding for 41,299 projects worth Rs 26.33 lakh crore.

“With this, Gujarat accomplished a landmark by securing MoUs for investments surpassing Rs 45 lakh crore across 98,540 projects,” said the X handle of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit on Friday evening. In 2022, MoUs for 57,241 projects with investments worth Rs 18.87 lakh crore were signed, but the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2022 was postponed due to the Covid pandemic.

A majority of the MoUs are understood to have been signed in emerging sectors like semi-conductors, e-mobility, green hydrogen, and renewable energy.

The three-day summit drew to a close on Friday and had 61,000 delegates from 140 countries. A total of 35 countries had also partnered for the summit and as many as 1.32 lakh registrations had been made for participation.

Addressing the valedictory session of the Summit, Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured the industrialists who had pledged investments to the state that "under the leadership of the chief minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, Gujarat will consistently deliver".

“The Vibrant Gujarat Summit has provided a platform for ideas, innovations, and attracted investments. Because of this, not just Gujarat, but the entire country's economy will be benefited,” he further said.

He also urged Gujarati industrialists to consider expansion plans in northern India, particularly in Kashmir.

Addressing the valedictory session of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, he said this would help Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plan to bring Kashmir into the mainstream and help with its development.

Earlier in the day, Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Kashmir, had also urged delegates at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit to consider investing in the Union Territory. “Investing in Jammu and Kashmir means investing in India, investing in the unity and integrity of India,” Sinha had said.

