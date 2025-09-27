Vijay rally tragedy: 10 dead, dozens injured in Karur as overcrowded venue sees 60k turnout

A massive political rally by actor-turned-politician Vijay ended in tragedy in Tamil Nadu’s Karur district on Saturday, September 27, as a deadly crowd surge left at least 10 people dead and over 30 injured. The incident occurred during a campaign event by Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), drawing attention to crowd control lapses and the growing scale of his political outreach.

The tragedy unfolded at Velusamypuram on the Karur-Erode highway, where tens of thousands had gathered for Vijay’s ‘Velicham Veliyeru’ (Let There Be Light) campaign rally. Described as a “stampede-like crush” by officials, the incident occurred while Vijay was addressing the crowd, prompting him to abruptly halt his speech.

Supporters, many of whom had waited over six hours for Vijay’s arrival, were caught in the chaos. The crowd had swelled well beyond the permitted 30,000 to an estimated 60,000, according to police sources, overwhelming the venue.

In the panic, children were separated from families and some were trampled before volunteers and police intervened. Live footage showed Vijay handing out water bottles to fainting attendees and calling for police assistance. Ambulances struggled to navigate the jam-packed route to the venue.

District authorities confirmed 10 fatalities, including women and children, with the toll expected to rise. Over 30 people were hospitalized, many with fractures and respiratory distress.

Pm Modi in a post on X (formally twitter) wrote, "The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured."

Chief Minister MK Stalin said the reports from Karur were “worrying” and instructed district secretary V Senthilbalaji to oversee the situation. Health Minister M Subramaniyan rushed to Karur to coordinate medical response.

The incident comes despite TVK’s prior efforts to enforce safety guidelines. On September 20, the party urged supporters to avoid bringing children, pregnant women, senior citizens, and the ailing to rallies, advising them to follow events online instead. The appeal followed concerns raised by the Madras High Court after Vijay’s Trichy rally caused public property damage.

In an earlier hearing, Justice N Sathish Kumar had remarked: “If something untoward had happened, who would take responsibility? As party president, Vijay ought to control the crowds.”