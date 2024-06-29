Vikram Misri: Meet India's new Foreign Secretary, a 1989 batch IFS officer, known as 'China expert'

Deputy National Security Advisor (NSA) Vikram Misri was named the next Foreign Secretary on June 28. Misri, a 1989 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, will be appointed as India’s new Foreign Secretary with effect from July 15 succeeding the incumbent Vinay Kwatra.

Misri’s appointment comes as India looks to navigate various foreign policy challenges including its frosty ties with China following the eastern Ladakh border row.

Before he was appointed as the deputy NSA, Misri served as India’s ambassador to China from 2019-2021.

Misri has an extensive background in diplomacy and has the rare distinction of having served as private secretary to three Prime Ministers: Inder Kumar Gujral, Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi.

As one of the Ministry of External Affairs’ foremost experts on China, his most recent ambassadorial role was in Beijing. In January 2022, he was appointed to the National Security Council Secretariat.

Misri, 59, is believed to have played a key role in talks between India and China after tensions flared significantly following the 2020 standoff in eastern Ladakh and the subsequent Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese forces.

Career and education

Born in Srinagar in 1964, Misri completed his early education in Gwalior. He holds an undergraduate degree in history from Hindu College, Delhi University, and an MBA from XLRI.

Misri began his diplomatic career in the Indian Foreign Service as part of the 1989 batch. In his early years, he served at Indian missions in Brussels and Tunis.

In his illustrious career, Misri also served as India’s ambassador to Spain (2014-2016) and Myanmar (2016-2018) besides having stints in many Indian missions including Pakistan, the US, Germany, Belgium and Sri Lanka.

Over the years, Misri went on to earn a reputation as the China expert. His last ambassadorial posting was in Beijing from January 2019 to December 2021 (during the Galwan Valley clashes).

Misri took up his current role in the National Security Council Secretariat in January 2022, where he reported to NSA Ajit Doval.

Who will replace Misri as Deputy NSA

India’s ambassador to France, Jawed Ashraf is expected to be appointed the deputy NSA, according to a PTI report.

Additionally, the government will also have to appoint India’s envoy to the US and New Delhi’s permanent representative to the United Nations in New York.

The permanent representative of India to the United Nations (UN) position became vacant after Ruchira Kamboj, the first woman to hold the post, retired earlier this month.