'Villagers have respect for cows, who can stop them?': Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini denies ‘mob lynching’ claim after migrant worker’s death

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini minimized the lynching of a migrant worker from West Bengal by cow vigilantes over suspicions of beef-eating. Saini argued that the term "mob lynching" was not appropriate, pointing to Haryana's strict cow protection laws.

"It is not right to say things like mob lynching, because a strict law has been made in the Assembly for cow protection and there is no compromise on it," the chief minister said.

"Villagers have so much respect for cows that if they are informed about such things, then who can stop them? I want to say that such incidents should not happen and these incidents are unfortunate," he added.

Sabir Malik, a laborer from West Bengal, was allegedly beaten to death by members of a cow vigilante group in the Charkhi Dadri district on August 27. The group suspected Malik of consuming beef, which is considered a serious crime under local cow protection laws.

Five men—Abhishek, Mohit, Ravinder, Kamaljit, and Sahil—along with two juveniles, have been arrested for their involvement in the crime.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dheeraj Kumar, has confirmed that a case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the accused are in police custody. Malik, a rag picker near Bandhra village, was reportedly lured to a shop on the pretext of selling empty plastic bottles before being attacked.

After bystanders intervened, the accused took Malik to another location and beat him again, leading to his death. Deputy Superintendent of Police Dheeraj Kumar said, "A migrant laborer was beaten to death. A case under BNS has been filed, and seven people, including two juveniles, have been arrested. The police are actively investigating, and the accused are in custody and being questioned."