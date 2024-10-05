Violence rocks West Bengal village after 10-year-old's body found; locals allege rape and murder, torch police outpost

Violence and arson broke out in village in West Bengal on October 5 after the body of a 10-year-old girl was found in a marshy land in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district.

Villagers alleged that the minor, who was missing since October 4 evening, was raped and murdered and the police did not act on their complaint immediately.

A mob torched a police outpost and pelted policemen with stones as the body of the girl was recovered by locals in the morning. The mob also vandalised several vehicles parked outside the outpost and policemen were forced to leave the premises, an officer said.

“The family members of the girl lodged an FIR but the police did not act on the complaint immediately,” a local claimed.

Police responded in the same manner as they did after the body of a woman doctor was found at R G Kar hospital in August, a villager alleged.

“We will continue our agitation till all those accused in the rape and murder of our minor daughter are punished. We also demand action against those who responded to the complaint late, which might have resulted in her death. Had the police acted promptly, the girl could have been rescued,” a local said.

However, police said that the action was taken immediately after the complaint was received and an accused was arrested in connection with the alleged rape and murder of the girl.

“After lodging of FIR at 9 pm on Friday, police swung into action and arrested an accused this morning after an initial probe. Investigation is on and we are with the family of the deceased. Those involved in arson at the police outpost and destroying of all important documents will be identified and action will be taken against them,” said an official.

A huge police force was sent to the area and tear gas shells were fired to quell the mob, which tried to confine the SDPO and other senior personnel at the spot, PTI reported.

Kultali TMC MLA Ganesh Mondal was chased away by the villagers when he went to the spot to pacify the locals, who accused him of trying to support the “police inaction”.

“Our party and I are with the aggrieved villagers and the parents of the child. I have requested the police to investigate the matter thoroughly, frame charges against the accused and do whatever is required to instil confidence among the people,” he said.

Opposition BJP slammed the TMC-led government over the latest incident. Union Minister and West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said, “A Class 4 girl was forcibly lifted, raped and murdered while returning from tuition. The women of Bengal are not safe. They are being killed even during Devi Paksha (the 15-period heralding the advent of goddess Durga since Mahalaya).”

“West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has failed to ensure the safety of women,” he said on X (formally twitter).

BJP also held a demonstration in Salt Lake area against the alleged rape and murder of the girl.