VIP numbers for new vehicles get more expensive in Maharashtra; Rs 6 lakh for ‘0001’ in Mumbai

The Maharashtra government has increased fees for 'choice numbers,' commonly known as VIP numbers, for new vehicles. The revised charge for the '0001' number for four-wheelers in high-demand areas like Mumbai and Pune is now Rs 6 lakh. An out-of-series VIP number will cost up to Rs 18 lakh in major cities including Mumbai and Pune, which is, interestingly, the cost of some mid-segment cars.

The transport department has announced an increase in the cost of the VIP number '0001'. For four-wheelers, the price will rise to Rs 5 lakh from the current Rs 3 lakh. For two and three-wheelers, the fee will double to Rs 1 lakh from Rs 50,000. In high-demand areas like Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Pune, Thane, Raigad, Aurangabad, Nashik, and Kolhapur, the fee for '0001' will be Rs 6 lakh, up from Rs 4 lakh for vehicles with four or more wheels. Many high net-worth individuals, businessmen, politicians, and celebrities prefer VIP numbers for their expensive cars.

The revised 'three-time basic fees' for vehicle registration will be Rs 15 lakh for four-wheelers and more-wheeled vehicles and Rs 3 lakh for two- and three-wheelers if the number '0001' is unavailable in the current series for that vehicle type and needs to be issued from another series, according to the notification.

The new fees mean that an out-of-series VIP number will cost up to Rs 18 lakh in major cities including Mumbai and Pune, comparable to the price of several mid-segment cars. Previously, the fee was Rs 12 lakh, a sum paid by entities like Reliance Industries for such numbers after opting for it 'out of series' in recent years.

The Maharashtra state government has revised the fees for VIP registration numbers, marking the first update since April 20, 2013. This follows a draft notification issued on September 16, 2022. The government has also allowed the transfer of VIP numbers to immediate family members, including spouses, sons, and daughters, which was previously restricted.

Maharashtra has identified 240 VIP numbers in each registration series. Notable numbers like 0001, 0009, 0099, 0999, 9999, and 0786 have seen a fee increase. For four-wheelers and more-wheeled vehicles, the fee has increased to Rs 2.5 lakh from Rs 1.5 lakh. For two-wheelers and three-wheelers, the fee is now Rs 50,000, up from Rs 20,000.

The fees for sought-after vehicle registration numbers have been increased. For 16 popular numbers, the new fee is Rs 1 lakh for four-wheelers, up from Rs 70,000, and Rs 25,000 for two-wheelers, up from Rs 15,000. For 49 additional numbers, the fee has been raised to Rs 70,000 from Rs 50,000 for four-wheelers, and Rs 15,000 for two and three-wheelers.

For another set of 189 registration numbers, such as 0011, 0022, 0088, 0200, 0202, 4242, 5656, and 7374, the revised fees are Rs 25,000 for four-wheelers and Rs 6,000 for two-wheelers and more than two-wheel vehicles.

In a move to benefit vehicle owners, the government has extended the period for producing a vehicle with a reserved number from 30 days to six months, according to a state government notification.

VIP numbers will not be reserved for government vehicles, but exemptions from registration mark fees can be granted through special orders, allowing allotment from any existing series. The fee increase is expected to generate additional revenue for the state transport department, which reported earnings of Rs 139.20 crore from registration number issuances in 1,83,794 cases in the 2017-18 financial year.