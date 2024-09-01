'Uddhav spreads fake narratives...ground is slipping from under his feet': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray spreads fake narratives for every scheme and that the ground is slipping from under his feet due to the popularity of Ladki Bahin Yojna, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said. Shinde had split Shiv Sena when he walked out with 40-plus MLAs in June 2022.

Uddhav Thackeray, who was the chief minister at the time and had to step down following the split, calls Eknath Shinde "traitor". When asked whether he had any communication with Thackeray, Shinde said: "No, how would we talk? Communication happens through TV. He hurls abuses at us and makes accusations. We have the Ladli Bahna scheme, and even then, he criticizes it, calling it a bogus scheme and an election gimmick. Whatever we do, he counters it with a strategy against us."

Asked if Thackeray ever extended a hand of friendship, Shinde said the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief spreads fake narratives for every scheme. "During the Lok Sabha election, he spread fake narratives like saying the Constitution would be changed and reservations would be abolished. People don't get fooled every time. They might fall for it once, but not again. He told our sisters that the Ladli Bahna Yojana is an election gimmick. But our sisters didn't believe him."

"1.5 crore of our women filled out the forms. While the opposition was defaming our scheme, they would put up big boards next to their office for the Maji Ladki Bahin Yojana. They would use their own photo, not the chief minister's photo," the chief minister said.

Shinde said that women have thoroughly assessed the opposition, and now this Ladki Bahin Yojna scheme is becoming so popular that the "ground is slipping from under their feet". "They can see their defeat clearly. That's why they went to court to get this scheme canceled. So, I say to our sisters, beware of these stepbrothers. Our sisters are wise, and that's why I would say that this scheme is a superhit scheme."

In the Lok Sabha elections, the Mahayuti alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP faced serious setbacks as the MVA gained ground and bagged 30 of 48 Lok Sabha seats. In the assembly elections too, the opposition is confident of repeating the same performance and the return to power.

Sensing threats, the ruling alliance rolled out a few welfare schemes like Ladki Bahin Yojna, under which women in the state will be given Rs 1500 per month. Recently, the chief minister said that he would not stop at Rs 1,500, and would increase the money if his government got more strength in the upcoming polls.

Assembly elections in Maharashtra are due later this year.