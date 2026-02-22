Voter rolls trimmed: Over 1.70 crore names deleted in Special Revision Exercise

The voter base in nine states and Union territories has declined by more than 1.70 crore following the publication of the final electoral rolls as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), according to official data released on Saturday.

The data shared by the chief electoral officers of Gujarat, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Goa and Kerala showed that their combined voter base stood at over 21.45 crore before the SIR exercise began on October 27 last year.

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After the publication of the final electoral rolls this week, the total number of electors in these regions came down to 19.75 crore, reflecting a net reduction of over 1.70 crore voters.

The SIR exercise has been completed in Bihar, while it is currently underway in 12 states and Union territories, covering nearly 60 crore electors.

The remaining 40 crore electors will be covered in 17 states and five Union territories as part of the phased revision process.

In Assam, a separate "special revision", instead of SIR, was completed on February 10.

Officials said that due to various administrative and procedural reasons, the SIR process in the nine states and three Union territories has witnessed frequent changes in schedules.

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As in Bihar, political parties have also approached the Supreme Court challenging the exercise in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. The matter is now under judicial consideration.

(With inputs from PTI)