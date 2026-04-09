Rekha Jhunjhunwala stock dividend alert! 9% up in a week: Record date, payout history

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CRISIL Dividend record date: Rekha Jhunjhunwala-backed CRISIL Ltd has announced the record for the payment of first interim dividend for financial year ending December 31, 2026, subject to approval of the Board of Directors at their Meeting to be held on April 17. The company informed about the same through an exchange filing on Wednesday, April 08.

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The company has fixed April 23, 2026 (Thursday) as the record date for the first interim dividend and the same will be paid on May 8, 2026, said the company in the exchange filing. However, the amount of dividend has not been announced yet and will be announced on April 17, 2026 (Friday).

A meeting of the board of directors will be held on Thursday and Friday, April 16, 2026 and April 17, 2026 to consider and approve the unaudited consolidated and standalone financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, and to consider the payment of first interim dividend for the financial year ending December 31, 2026, said the company in an exchange filing.

"The unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, and the proposal for dividend will be presented to the Board of Directors on April 17, 2026, for their approval," the filing added. CRISIL will host a concall with analysts and investors to discuss the results on Monday, April 20, it said the company in a separate exchange filing.

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Shares of CRISIL jumped more than 4 per cent to Rs 4,020.70 on Thursday, commanding a market capitalization more than Rs 29,000 crore. The stock has gained nearly 9 per cent in a the one week. It has tripled investors wealth in last six years, but the stock is down 35 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 6,329.95, hit in July 2025.

According to the shareholding pattern of CRISIL as of December 31, 2025, domestic institutions including mutual funds and LIC of India, owned 88,48,535 equity shares or 12.10 per cent stake in the rating agency. Overseas institutions owned 56,11,217 equity shares or 7.67 per cent stake as of Q3FY26. CRISIL is yet to announce it shareholding pattern for the January-March 2026 period.

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More than 76,000 retail investors held 90,11,358 equity shares, or 12.32 per cent stake in it as of December 31, 2025. Rekha Jhunjhunwala owned 37,99,000 equity shares, or 5.19 per cent stake, in the company, which was valued at Rs 1,527.2 crore as of the given date.

According to the data from BSE, CRISIL has announced as many as 78 dividends since April 2001. It has declared more than 20 dividends in the last five years. However, the company has not announced any bonus issue for shareholders last 26 years, while it has traded ex-split in 1:10 ratio in September 2011.