HDFC Bank Q4 results 2026 date and time: Check quarterly earnings announcement schedule | Preview, expectations

HDFC Bank Q4 results expectations: Country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank will announce its Q4 earnings on April 18, 2026. This will be the first set of earnings after the resignation of Atanu Chakraborty in mid-March as the Part-time Chairman and Independent Director of HDFC Bank.

According to a bank statement, the board of directors will meet to approve the audited consolidated financial statements for the quarter and full year ended March 31, 2026.

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The trading window for designated employees is closed until 48 hours after the results announcement, as per SEBI regulations.

April 18, 2026 is an important date if one holds or tracks HDFC Bank stock. April 18 is a weekly stock market holiday. The earnings are likely to be announced in the afternoon that day.

Mirae Asset Sharekhan expects HDFC Bank to report a 8.2% rise in net profit to Rs 19,067 crore in the March 2026 quarter against Rs 17,616 crore in the year ago.

On a quarter on quarter basis, net profit is likely to rise 2.2% from Rs 18,654 crore.

The lender is expected to post a 5.3% rise in net interest income (NII) to Rs 33,770 crore against Rs 32,065 crore in the year ago period.

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Pre-Provision Operating Profit is likely to grow at 7% to Rs 28,373 crore in the last quarter against Rs 26,536 crore in the year ago period, according to Sharekhan.

In the third quarter of the previous fiscal, standalone net profit came at Rs 18,653 crore, rising 11.5 per cent compared to the Rs 16,736 crore profit reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Net Interest Income (NII) came in at Rs 32,615 crore, rising 6.4 per cent from Rs 30,653 crore in the year-ago period. The bank reported Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) at Rs 35,179 crore, which was 1.24 per cent of gross advances. This is an improvement from the 1.42 per cent recorded in the previous year.