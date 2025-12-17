WagonR to now have optional swivel seat for easier access, says Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Tuesday introduced an optional swivel seat feature in its WagonR, aimed at making travel easier for senior citizens and persons with disabilities. Launched as a pilot across 11 cities, the company said the feature could be expanded further based on customer feedback.

The swivel seat is designed to simplify entry and exit for elderly and differently abled passengers, reinforcing Maruti Suzuki’s effort to improve accessibility in mass-market vehicles. The initiative draws from the Suzuki Group’s ‘By Your Side’ slogan and aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 10, which focuses on reducing inequality.

Advertisement

For this initiative, Maruti Suzuki has partnered with Bengaluru-based TRUEAssist Technology Private Limited through its startup incubation programme with NSRCEL at IIM Bangalore. Customers can order the retrofit kit at Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships for new WagonR models as well as vehicles sold after 2019. Owing to its tall-boy design, the WagonR offers ample headroom and legroom, making it well-suited for the swivel seat, which is now available at over 200 Arena outlets across the 11 pilot cities.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Swivel seat will make daily travel more convenient for senior citizens and persons with disabilities. WagonR is among the top 10 selling models in India and is ideal to offer this accessibility feature to a wider audience. This initiative reflects our vision of inclusive mobility and reinforces our commitment to customer-focused solutions that empower people with dignity, independence, and confidence in their everyday journeys. It fully aligns with our motto to deliver ‘Joy of Mobility’ to as many people as possible.”

Advertisement

Naina Padaki, Founder of TRUEAssist Technology Private Limited, said, “We are truly pleased to collaborate with India’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, to bring our assistive mobility solution to a wider audience. Working with the R&D engineers of Maruti Suzuki has been a delightful experience, and it is inspiring how deeply they think of the customers in every aspect. By integrating our innovation into a model loved by the masses, we can ensure that inclusive mobility becomes a mainstream reality and reaches more families across India.”

According to the company, the swivel seat kit has cleared safety tests conducted by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and complies with all applicable standards. The kit can be installed in about one hour without altering the vehicle’s structure and comes with a three-year warranty against manufacturing defects from TRUEAssist.