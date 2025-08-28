Wait continues for Vande Bharat sleeper rollout

Passengers will have to wait further to avail the services of Vande Bharat sleeper as the prototype of the train, manufactured by Bengaluru-based BEML, is yet to pass the quality tests, while two other players will roll out the prototypes by next year.

BEML’s first Vande Bharat sleeper was unveiled in September 2024, and it was planned that the commercial rollout would happen by the end of the year. However, the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, the tendering agency, flagged quality issues with the product and asked BEML to rework it.

The BEML is yet to provide the updated version of the 16-coach sleeper train, according to officials, adding that commercial production will start after the prototype is cleared by the ICF. “This means that commercial rollout is pushed back by a few weeks, depending upon the prototype passing the quality test,” said the official.

The RVNL-led Kinet Railway Solutions said that their prototype will be rolled out by June 2026, against the expected September 2025 schedule. They will provide 120 train sets by 2032, with the first commercial rollout expected later next year.

“We expect the first prototype to roll out by next June, so revenue will also start flowing out. Once the trials are successful and proving trials are held and the prototype is cleared for regular production, regular production will start. So, in the next financial year, that is Financial Year 26-27, along with the prototype, we expect to see the regular production of the train sets,” said MP Singh, Director Rail Operations, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL).

ICF has also started manufacturing a 24-car version of the Vande Bharat sleeper, which is expected to roll out by the end of next year. The Titagarh-BHEL consortium also announced that launch its prototype sleeper trains next year.

The 16-coach Vande Bharat sleeper features one AC First Class coach, 4 AC Two-Tier coaches, and 11 AC Three-Tier coaches. These are designed with features like automatic doors, ultra comfortable berths, on board Wi-Fi and an aircraft-like design. Passengers can expect a quieter, smoother, and more comfortable journey, equipped with world-class amenities and advanced safety features.