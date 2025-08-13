Chinese FM Wang Yi to visit India on August 18 for high-stakes talks with NSA: Report

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit India on 18 August to hold crucial discussions with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. This meeting, part of the Special Representatives mechanism, aims to address ongoing border tensions and ensure stability along the Line of Actual Control, according to PTI sources. The visit follows a period of heightened strain between the two countries, notably since the deadly border clashes in 2020.

The Special Representatives mechanism, established for high-level talks, plays a significant role in managing boundary issues between India and China. Wang Yi's visit comes at a crucial time, with both countries under pressure from international trade dynamics, particularly from recent U.S. policies. The U.S. has doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50% in response to India's purchase of Russian oil, a move that has reportedly "helped warm ties" between New Delhi and Beijing.

In a recent development, China has eased restrictions on urea exports to India, potentially allowing for the purchase of up to 300,000 tonnes, according to a report in Bloomberg News. India, being the largest importer of crop nutrients, may benefit from this shift. Previously, China had curtailed global sales of this fertiliser, significantly impacting India's imports. This move could indicate a strategic pivot towards improving bilateral relations.

Trade relations have been strained, with India's urea imports from China plummeting from 1.87 million tonnes to around 100,000 tonnes in the fiscal year 2024-25. Despite the modest volume, increased trade could alleviate global supply pressures and reduce high prices. This policy change signals a possible thaw in bilateral relations, potentially opening doors for more comprehensive economic cooperation.

Wang Yi's visit is strategically timed before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's expected participation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China from 31 August to 1 September. Such diplomatic engagements could facilitate further dialogue, potentially including a meeting between Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Recent bilateral actions indicate a gradual warming of relations. India has resumed issuing tourist visas to Chinese nationals, a significant shift after years of restrictions. Doval and Wang last met in June during the SCO National Security Advisors' meeting, discussing regional security and the ongoing border situation.

As these diplomatic initiatives continue, maintaining regional security remains a primary focus. Ensuring stability and addressing underlying issues along the contentious border are critical to preventing future conflicts. These discussions are pivotal to defining the future trajectory of India-China relations.