Was Delhi the target? Pak’s Fateh 1 missile intercepted en route to strategic site

India’s air defense forces intercepted a Fateh 1 missile aimed at 'strategic target' in a major escalation along the border with Pakistan, reports claimed on Saturday.

A similar threat was neutralized in Sirsa, Haryana.

The Pakistani attack—believed to originate from across the Line of Control—was part of a coordinated attempt to target key Indian military assets, including the Jammu Air Force station. The Indian Army responded swiftly, launching precision strikes that destroyed Pakistani posts and drone launch pads near Jammu.

According to defence sources, the Indian military targeted four Pakistani airbases, crippling sections of Pakistan’s aerial capabilities`

In a grim development, a senior Indian government official was killed in Pakistani shelling. Raj Kumar Thapa, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri, died after an artillery shell struck his residence early Saturday. Two of his staff members were critically injured and are currently being treated at Government Medical College, officials said.

The situation prompted Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to convene an emergency session of the National Command Authority, the body that oversees the country's nuclear arsenal and strategic policy.

Tensions continue to spike as both nations exchange fire and strategic responses. India has reinforced border security and remains on high alert.