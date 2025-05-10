India-Pakistan tensions flare up: 32 airports shut till May 15, services temporarily shut on Delhi to Mumbai air route

In a sweeping move amid escalating hostilities with Pakistan, India has temporarily shut down civilian operations at 32 airports across its northern and western regions. The unprecedented step follows continued military engagements since India's May 7 airstrikes on terror camps and Pakistan’s retaliatory shelling along the border.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), along with the Airports Authority of India (AAI), issued a series of NOTAMs (Notices to Airmen) on Saturday, suspending all civil flight activities at these airports from May 9 until 5:29 am on May 15.

The DGCA noted that the closure is “due to operational reasons” related to the ongoing military situation.

“All civil flight activities at these airports will remain suspended during this period,” the regulator said.

The following airports are affected by this NOTAM:



1. Adhampur

2. Ambala

3. Amritsar

4. Awantipur

5. Bathinda

6. Bhuj

7. Bikaner

8. Chandigarh

9. Halwara

10. Hindon

11. Jaisalmer

12. Jammu

13. Jamnagar

14. Jodhpur

15. Kandla

16. Kangra (Gaggal)

17. Keshod

18. Kishangarh

19. Kullu Manali (Bhuntar)

20. Leh

21. Ludhiana

22. Mundra

23. Naliya

24. Pathankot

25. Patiala

26. Porbandar

27. Rajkot (Hirasar)

28. Sarsawa

29. Shimla

30. Srinagar

31. Thoise

32. Uttarlai

This marks an expansion from an earlier directive that had shut down 24 airports till May 10. The latest NOTAM adds more locations and extends the timeline.

Additionally, the AAI has restricted operations on 25 segments of Air Traffic Service (ATS) routes within the Delhi and Mumbai Flight Information Regions (FIRs). These routes will remain unavailable from ground level to unlimited altitude until 11:59 pm UTC on May 14 (5:29 am IST on May 15).

“The 25 route segments will remain unavailable... due to operational reasons,” the DGCA said in a release, adding that airlines and operators have been advised to chart alternate flight paths.

The regulator assured that all temporary closures are being coordinated with air traffic control units to maintain safety and minimise disruption.