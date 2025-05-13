WATCH: PM Modi visits Adampur air base, meets IAF personnel. MIG 29, S400 sighted

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Adampur air base in Punjab on Tuesday. Accompanied by Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, he was briefed by the Air Force personnel on the security situation at the base.

During his visit, he interacted with the IAF jawans for almost an hour. PM Modi left for Adampur from Delhi's Palam Air Base at 7 am today.

Adampur is one of the IAF bases that suffered limited damage from Pakistani attacks on the intervening night of May 9-10 in response to India's precision strikes under the codename Operation Sindoor.

The Prime Minister called his visit to the Adampur air base "a very special experience".

"Earlier this morning, I went to AFS Adampur and met our brave air warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation," he wrote on X.

Pictures from PM Modi's visit to Adampur air base

PM Modi's visit to the Adampur air base is being seen as a direct boo-boo to Pakistan's claims of inflicting grave damages to the IAF base. Pakistan Air Force (PAF) claimed that its hypersonic missiles fired from JF-17 fighter jets destroyed the S-400 air defence system in Adampur.

MIG 29 and S 400 sighted at the Adampur air base

S-400 stands tall at Adampur

As per India Today's Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) team, no visible damage to the runway, administrative buildings, or aircraft hangars was seen at the Avantipur and Udhampur air base in Jammu and Kashmir; Pathankot, Bathinda, and Adampur in Punjab; Suratgarh air base in Rajasthan; and Sirsa in Haryana.

Modi's visit to the Adampur air base comes after his address to the nation yesterday, wherein he praised the Indian armed forces for their success in Operation Sindoor. Under Operation Sindoor, nine terror camps in Pakistan and PoK were targeted, resulting in about 100 terrorist deaths.

In his address to the nation, Modi stated that India would not succumb to nuclear blackmail, reinforcing the message after military strikes on Pakistan-based terror camps in Bahawalpur and Muridke.

"India will not tolerate any sort of nuclear blackmail," Modi gave a stern warning to Pakistan.