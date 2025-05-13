India-Pakistan tensions latest: 5 PAF officials among 11 killed in Op Sindoor, says Pakistani Army

The Pakistan Army claimed that 11 soldiers and 40 civilians were killed in India's precision strikes against terror camps in Pakistan under the codename Operation Sindoor. Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that of the 11 soldiers dead, 6 were from the Army and 5 from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

ISPR's confirmation of the deaths of 5 PAF personnel cements the Indian Air Force's claim that it shot "a few planes" of the PAF. India shot down one F-16 and two JF-17 fighter jets on the intervening night of May 8-9 when Pakistan tried to infiltrate Indian airspace at 36 locations.

Pakistan Army:

Naik Abdul Rehman

Lance Naik Dilawar Khan

Lance Naik Ikramullah

Naik Waqar Khalid

Sepoy Muhammad Adeel Akbar

Sepoy Nisar

Pakistan Air Force:

Squadron Leader Usman Yousuf

Chief Technician Aurangzeb

Senior Technician Najeeb

Corporal Technician Farooq

Senior Technician Mubashir

Besides this, Islamabad said that 78 personnel of the Pakistan Army were injured during Operation Bunyan-al-Marsus, a part of the Marka-e-Haq that began after India struck Pakistan after the midnight of May 7.

As part of Operation Bunyan-al-Marsus, Pakistan targeted 26 locations across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.

Under 'Operation Sindoor,' in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26, India targeted nine terror camps linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba, claiming the IAF and Army killed 100 terrorists.

Top terrorists, including those involved in the IC-814 hijack and the Pulwama attack, were eliminated. As Pakistan continued its attacks on civilians, India struck air bases deep in the country, destroying vital infrastructure like airstrips.

Pakistan also resorted to ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB).

Previously, Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai confirmed in a joint briefing of the Indian Armed Forces that around 35-40 Pakistani soldiers were killed during the artillery exchange with Indian troops from May 7-10.

From India's side, 5 soldiers were killed in action during Operation Sindoor. Subsequently, Pakistan's DGMO contacted his Indian counterpart to discuss halting hostilities.