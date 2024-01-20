Watch ! Sneak peek into Ayodhya Ram Mandir before the grand ceremony on January 22

Ayodhya Ram Mandir inside video: With just two days left for the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the holy town is upping the momentum for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

State broadcaster Doodarshan in a post on X gave a glimpse of the temple, a grand grand marble structure with light its pillars and columns decorated with bouquets of flowers. "Exclusive sneak peek inside the magnificent Ram Temple! The craftsmanship is awe-inspiring, a testament to India's rich cultural heritage," the caption read.

The consecration ceremony starts at 12.30 pm on January 22. A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the ceremony which will mark the culmination of a week of rituals that started on January 14.

A 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla will grace the sanctum sanctorum. The idol, a depiction of Lord Ram at the age of five years, was carved out of black stone by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj. The complete look of the idol went viral on Friday that had deity with a golden bow and arrow.

A 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla will grace the sanctum sanctorum. The idol, a depiction of Lord Ram at the age of five years, was carved out of black stone by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj. The complete look of the idol went viral on Friday that had deity with a golden bow and arrow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the event along with UP chief minister Yogi Aditynath. Businessman Mukesh Ambani, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar are also among the 8,000 guests invited for the ceremony. PM Modi has been subjecting himself to an 11-day code that includes purifying the mind, body, and soul with meditation, following a rigid ‘sattvic’ diet (consisting pure vegetarian fare and avoiding any food with onion and garlic).

He has has been sleeping on the floor, with only a blanket, and drinking coconut water. Government offices, boards and corporations in several states have declared a half day or a holiday on January 22.