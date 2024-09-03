'We should not agree to...': AAP Haryana chief's message for high command as Rahul Gandhi eyes alliance in Haryana

Amid reports that Rahul Gandhi is keen on an alliance with the AAP in Haryana, the Aam Aadmi Party's state chief Sushil Gupta said the party should not agree on 4-5 seats in the possible deal. Gupta said the AAP is preparing for all 90 assembly seats and that a call on alliance will be taken by the high command.

"As per the orders of Aam Aadmi Party's national leadership, we are preparing for all 90 seats," he said while speaking to news agency ANI. "We are having meetings in every assembly, we are continuously organising programmes. The Aam Aadmi Party is fighting to form a majority government, to change the system, to overthrow the arrogant and dictatorial government of BJP."

On alliance with the Congress in Haryana, Gupta said, "Alliance is a matter of the high command, if the high command asks, I will put my views before them. I clearly believe that Aam Aadmi Party should not agree to 4-5 seats. Our focus is on all 90 seats. But being a disciplined soldier, we will accept the decision taken by our national leadership."

India Today reported that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is keen on having an alliance with the AAP for the assembly polls. Gandhi sought the opinions of Haryana Congress leaders over the possibility of an alliance with the AAP during the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting held on Monday, sources told India Today.

Last month, senior Congress leaders like Deepender Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja ruled out the possibility of an alliance with the AAP, saying the party was capable of contesting on all 90 seats. Interestingly, the AAP and Congress had contested together in the recent Lok Sabha elections. While Congress bagged 5 of 9 seats it contested, AAP could not win any.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh welcomed Gandhi's interest in alliance and said: "Our priority is to defeat the BJP. Our Haryana in-charge Sandeep Pathak and Sushil Gupta will discuss it and take a final decision and inform Arvind Kejriwal about it and a decision will be taken accordingly."

