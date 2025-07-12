Boeing has expressed condolences and pledged ongoing support for investigators and Air India in the aftermath of last month’s devastating crash of Flight AI171 in Ahmedabad that killed 241 people on board and 30 on the ground.

“Our thoughts remain with the loved ones of the passengers and crew on board Air India Flight 171, as well as everyone affected on the ground in Ahmedabad. We continue to support the investigation and our customer,” Boeing said early Saturday, just hours after India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) published its preliminary report, as reported by media reports.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“We will defer to the AAIB to provide information about AI171, in adherence with the United Nations International Civil Aviation Organization protocol known as Annex 13,” the planemaker added.

The AAIB’s 15-page report revealed that the fuel switches of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner’s engines had “cut off” within seconds of each other shortly after take-off, though investigators have not yet linked this directly to the crash’s cause.

Despite the dramatic technical findings, India’s AAIB said there is no immediate need for action directed at Boeing or GE, the engine manufacturer.

“At this stage of investigation, there are no recommended actions to Boeing 787-8 and/or GE GEnx-1B engine operators and manufacturers,” the bureau stated in its report released Saturday.

Advertisement

Air India reacts

Air India, too, refrained from commenting on specific technical findings and echoed Boeing’s deference to the ongoing investigation.

“Given the active nature of the investigation, we are unable to comment on specific details and refer all such enquiries to the AAIB,” the airline said in a statement following the preliminary report’s release on July 12.

The airline confirmed it had received the report and underscored its cooperation with authorities.

“We acknowledge receipt of the preliminary report released by the AAIB today, 12 July 2025,” Air India posted on X.

“Air India is working closely with stakeholders, including regulators. We continue to fully cooperate with the AAIB and other authorities as their investigation progresses,” it said.

Advertisement

Beyond technical details, Air India expressed grief and solidarity with those affected by the crash.

“Air India stands in solidarity with the families and those affected by the AI171 accident. We continue to mourn the loss and are fully committed to providing support during this difficult time,” the carrier added.