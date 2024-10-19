'We won't tolerate any...': Canadian foreign minister as diplomatic rift with India widens

The diplomatic rift between India and Canada has escalated significantly following India's announcement to withdraw its High Commissioner from Ottawa and other targeted diplomats. The decision marks a new low in relations, already strained since last September.

In response to rising concerns about the conduct of Indian diplomats in Canada, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly addressed reporters in Montreal on Friday, emphasizing that the remaining 15 Indian diplomats are "clearly on notice."

She reiterated that these diplomats must comply with Canadian laws, stating, "We won't tolerate any diplomats that are in contravention of the Vienna Convention."

The deteriorating situation comes amid allegations by the Canadian government, led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, suggesting the involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India has vehemently denied these accusations, labelling them unfounded and politically motivated.

Further complicating matters, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) reported serious threats targeting members of the South Asian community, particularly those associated with the pro-Khalistan movement. Joly confirmed that these threats prompted the decision to make them public, highlighting an unprecedented level of alleged transnational repression occurring on Canadian soil. She drew parallels to tactics used by Russia against various nations, reinforcing the severity of the situation.

“There was definitely a threat, and that’s why the RCMP decided to take the extraordinary measure of making public the fact that Canadians were being intimidated and victims of extortion or even death threats because agents and diplomats from India were linked to these criminal actions,” Joly stated.

The ongoing tensions between India and Canada have their roots in Trudeau’s claims last September, when he presented evidence to the Parliament linking Indian agents to Nijjar's assassination in June 2023.

India's rejection of these claims has heightened the diplomatic strain, leaving questions about the future of relations between the two nations.

