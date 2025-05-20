Weather Update: Bengaluru on red alert! IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall till May 25

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Karnataka as isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted until 25 May. This alert comes amid warnings for squally weather, with wind speeds ranging from 35 kmph to 55 kmph along the coasts of south Konkan, Goa, Kerala, Karnataka, and the adjoining Lakshadweep area.

The IMD's report dated 19 May indicates the advancement of the Southwest monsoon over parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, contributing to the current weather conditions.

Bengaluru, the capital city of Karnataka, is on high alert as it braces for another round of heavy rains and thunderstorms today, 20 May. According to the IMD, the weather forecast for Bengaluru signals a "partly cloudy sky with the possibility of heavy rain or thunderstorm."

The city has already recorded 104 mm of rainfall, causing significant waterlogging and flooding in various residential areas. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 27 degrees Celsius, while the minimum might hover around 20 degrees Celsius.

In light of the adverse weather, Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will conduct a comprehensive inspection across Bengaluru on 21 May. This decision follows the tragic incident of a wall collapse in the city, which resulted in one fatality.

The state government has announced a compensation of ₹5 lakhs for the bereaved family. The heavy rains have significantly disrupted daily activities, leading to traffic snarls in several parts of the city.

The city of Bengaluru experienced severe waterlogging near key locations such as the Silk Board Metro Station and Kanteerava Stadium. The IMD has predicted ongoing heavy rainfall over the next five days, with extremely heavy rain anticipated on 20 and 21 May. This has prompted authorities to issue a red alert, warning residents and urging them to stay cautious.

The squally weather conditions are particularly concerning for fishermen operating in the affected coastal areas.

The IMD warns of "squally weather with wind speed 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph prevailing along and off south Konkan, Goa coasts, along and off Kerala, Karnataka coasts and adjoining Lakshadweep area." Fishers are advised to avoid venturing into these waters during this period.

The ongoing weather disturbances in Karnataka underscore the urgent need for residents to stay informed and prepared for adverse conditions. With the red alert in place, both government and local authorities are on high alert to manage the situation effectively and ensure public safety.